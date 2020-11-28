Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Temperatures soar in NSW, South Australia and Victoria during first heatwave since summer bushfires

SBS Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Temperatures have surpassed 40 degrees in several parts of the country, with the season's first heatwave bringing elevated bushfire and health risks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

Sydney, inland NSW, SA, northern Vic bake

 Temperatures have surpassed 40 degrees across NSW, with the season's first heatwave bringing elevated bushfire and health risks.
SBS

'Tip of the iceberg': Online food delivery platforms involved in dozens of NSW safety incidents

 SBS News can reveal SafeWork NSW has launched six ongoing investigations into online food delivery platforms after a total of 65 safety incidents were reported.
SBS

Emergency departments of NSW hospitals to screen for domestic violence

 A $1.8 million pilot program is being launched at six NSW hospital emergency departments to screen for patients who may be victims of domestic violence.
SBS

NSW will ease a raft of coronavirus restrictions in time for the festive season

 NSW has recorded no new local coronavirus cases for 18 consecutive days, with some restrictions set to ease from 1 December.
SBS

Victoria (Australia) Victoria (Australia) State in Australia

Victoria to abolish public drunkenness law

 Public drunkenness will be managed by healthcare services rather than police once new Victorian laws are passed by the end of 2020.
SBS

Relief as Tasmania opens its borders to Victorians

 Residents from Australia's second-largest state of Victoria, once the country's COVID-19 hotspot, were allowed to re-enter Tasmania on Friday, reuniting families..
SBS

The 'bigoted quackery' of gay conversion will be illegal in Victoria under proposed new laws

 New laws before the Victorian parliament will outlaw the practice of gay conversion therapy, which the state's Attorney-General has described as "bigoted..
SBS

The 'bigoted quackery' of gay conversion practices will be illegal in Victoria under proposed new laws

 New laws before the Victorian parliament will outlaw the practice of gay conversion therapy, which the state's Attorney-General has described as "bigoted..
SBS

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

South Australia records two new coronavirus cases linked to known cluster

 South Australia has recorded two new coronavirus cases linked to the Parafield cluster, while Queensland is set to reopen its border with Victoria next week.
SBS Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Victoria to abolish public drunkenness law

 Public drunkenness will be managed by healthcare services rather than police once new Victorian laws are passed by the end of 2020.
SBS

'Awesome, let’s jump on it': First home purchases on rise in Victoria

 HomeBuilder was dismissed as a subsidy for wealthy renovators but it's new home buyers using the federal payment cash to get their housing start.
Brisbane Times Also reported by •New Zealand Herald