Temperatures soar in NSW, South Australia and Victoria during first heatwave since summer bushfires
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Temperatures have surpassed 40 degrees in several parts of the country, with the season's first heatwave bringing elevated bushfire and health risks.
