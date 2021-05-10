Minke whale is lost far from home in London’s River Thames
“We are in uncharted territory. This animal is very, very lost,” a Port of London Authority spokesperson said. “It’s like seeing a camel at the North Pole.”Full Article
A young minke whale that became stranded in the River Thames has been put down.Crowds gathered at Teddington Lock in south-west..
A minke whale was rescued after it got stranded in London’s River Thames, hundreds of miles away from its natural habitat...