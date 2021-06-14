Wasabi the Pekingese wins Westminster dog show
Held annually since 1877, the show is one of the oldest and most popular sporting events in the United States.Full Article
A champion was crowned at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Wasabi, the Pekingese, won the toy group and then took the..
A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show Sunday night at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.