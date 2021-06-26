Britney Spears apologises to fans ‘for pretending like I’ve been OK’
The day after she pleaded in court to be released from her court-mandated guardianship orders, the singer took to Instagram to address fans directly.Full Article
Die Sängerin hat sich bei ihren Fans dafür entschuldigt, dass sie "so getan hat, als wäre es [ihr] in den letzten zwei Jahren..
Britney Spears se ha disculpado con sus fans en Internet por "fingir" que todo iba bien.