Scientists reject Minister’s blast over UNESCO Barrier Reef downgrade
Published
Scientists are calling out the claims of Environment Minister Sussan Ley, who says Australia is being singled out by UNESCO over climate policy.Full Article
Published
Scientists are calling out the claims of Environment Minister Sussan Ley, who says Australia is being singled out by UNESCO over climate policy.Full Article
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia said Tuesday it will fight against plans to downgrade the Great Barrier Reef’s World..