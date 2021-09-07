The Wire star Michael K. Williams dead at 54
Actor Michael K Williams, who played the character Omar Little in the TV series The Wire, has been found dead in his New York apartment, police say.Full Article
His death was being investigated as a possible drug overdose, New York City police said.
Michael K. Williams, an actor best known for his role as Omar Little on HBO’s “The Wire,” has died at the age of 54. Williams..