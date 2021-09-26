Hamilton wins Russian Grand Prix to claim 100th Formula One victory
Lewis Hamilton turned Max Verstappen’s five-point championship lead into a two-point lead of his own.Full Article
Lewis Hamilton won a dramatic rain-hit Russian Grand Prix after Lando Norris was denied his first victory following a thrilling..
Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix - the 100th of his career - after rain had the final say in the outcome.