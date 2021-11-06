Macron’s ex-security chief guilty of assault, posing as police officer
Published
Alexandre Benalla who caused a scandal that put a dint on the French President’s early popularity has been sentenced by a court in Paris.Full Article
Published
Alexandre Benalla who caused a scandal that put a dint on the French President’s early popularity has been sentenced by a court in Paris.Full Article
The long service of officers and police staff has been recognised at the first face to face award ceremony held since before the..