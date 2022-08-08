Olivia Newton-John: a life
Published
One of Australia's most known faces, Olivia Newton-John was an accomplished singer and actor, and a tireless charity worker.Full Article
Published
One of Australia's most known faces, Olivia Newton-John was an accomplished singer and actor, and a tireless charity worker.Full Article
Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, she was known not only for her acting and singing but also for her dedication to..
John Travolta considered Olivia Newton-John the “one person on this planet who could be Sandy”.