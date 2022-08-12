Salman Rushdie attacked onstage in New York
Published
The attack occurred on Friday morning shortly after Rushdie took the stage to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution.Full Article
Published
The attack occurred on Friday morning shortly after Rushdie took the stage to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution.Full Article
In a horrific incident that took place on Friday evening, well-known author Salman Rushdie was stabbed while he was on the stage..
Author Salman Rushdie was stabbed after taking stage at a Chautauqua Institute event. He received aid on-site and was able to..