‘An iconic moment’: Adams Goodes war cry immortalised in bronze
Published
Adam Goodes’ Indigenous war cry has been immortalised by the Sydney Swans in a larger-than-life bronze sculpture at the players’ entrance at the club’s new home.Full Article
Published
Adam Goodes’ Indigenous war cry has been immortalised by the Sydney Swans in a larger-than-life bronze sculpture at the players’ entrance at the club’s new home.Full Article
Adam Goodes’ Indigenous war cry has been immortalised by the Sydney Swans in a larger-than-life bronze sculpture at the..