2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 VIN 001 sold to Rick Hendrick for $3M

MotorAuthority Monday, 20 January 2020 ()
2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 VIN 001 sold to Rick Hendrick for $3MThe first mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 has been sold but not at a dealership. It was auctioned off for a good cause. The first production C8 Corvette hasn't been built yet, but on Saturday, General Motors CEO Mary Barra rolled onto the Barrett-Jackson auction block in Scottsdale, Arizona, in a red pre-production 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8...
News video: This Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was auctioned off for $3 Million

This Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was auctioned off for $3 Million 04:33

 Announcing over a roaring crowd, the auctioneer hammered down the final price of a $3 Million dollar Chevrolet Corvette Stingray VIN #001. All of the proceeds will benefit the Detroit Children's Fund.The footage is a bit shaky, but everything happened very fast with a crowded booth pushing to get the...

2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray Coupe sells for $3 million at Arizona auction

A 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, the first-ever mid-engine Corvette, sold for $3 million which will go to charity for Detroit children.
USATODAY.com

