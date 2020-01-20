2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 VIN 001 sold to Rick Hendrick for $3M

Monday, 20 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The first mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 has been sold but not at a dealership. It was auctioned off for a good cause. The first production C8 Corvette hasn't been built yet, but on Saturday, General Motors CEO Mary Barra rolled onto the Barrett-Jackson auction block in Scottsdale, Arizona, in a red pre-production 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8...



