2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 VIN 001 sold to Rick Hendrick for $3M
Monday, 20 January 2020 () The first mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 has been sold but not at a dealership. It was auctioned off for a good cause. The first production C8 Corvette hasn't been built yet, but on Saturday, General Motors CEO Mary Barra rolled onto the Barrett-Jackson auction block in Scottsdale, Arizona, in a red pre-production 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8...
Announcing over a roaring crowd, the auctioneer hammered down the final price of a $3 Million dollar Chevrolet Corvette Stingray VIN #001. All of the proceeds will benefit the Detroit Children's Fund.The footage is a bit shaky, but everything happened very fast with a crowded booth pushing to get the...
Corvette Wins North American Car of the Year The prestigious award was announced in Detroit on Monday morning. The 2020 model of the iconic Chevrolet car features an engine behind the seats instead of..
Chevrolet begins a new chapter in its storied racing legacy with the introduction of the new mid-engine Corvette race car, known as the C8.R. The C8.R will be Chevrolet's first mid-engine race car to..