Untouchable: 1928 Cadillac armored car likely owned by Al Capone for sale

Friday, 24 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A 1928 Cadillac Series 341-A Town Sedan, which is now for sale, may be one of the first-ever armored cars. More importantly, though, it was purportedly owned by infamous Chicago mobster Al Capone, and you can buy it from CelebrityCars.com. The car's story seems to back up the fact that it was indeed owned by Capone. A 1931 Milwaukee Sentinel story... A 1928 Cadillac Series 341-A Town Sedan, which is now for sale, may be one of the first-ever armored cars. More importantly, though, it was purportedly owned by infamous Chicago mobster Al Capone, and you can buy it from CelebrityCars.com. The car's story seems to back up the fact that it was indeed owned by Capone. A 1931 Milwaukee Sentinel story... 👓 View full article

