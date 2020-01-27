Global  

Did Porsche just show the new 911 GT3 in its Super Bowl LIV spot?

MotorAuthority Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Did Porsche just show the new 911 GT3 in its Super Bowl LIV spot?Porsche is about to air its first Super Bowl spot in 23 years and while the star of the ad, titled “The Heist,” is the Taycan electric sedan, the brief appearance of another car will be more exciting to many readers. As first spotted by Motor1, it appears that the new 911 GT3 based on the 992 generation of the Porsche 911 is shown at...
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Super Bowl LIVE Kicks Off At Bay Front Park

Super Bowl LIVE Kicks Off At Bay Front Park 02:29

 CBS4 Amber Diaz has a preview of the free fan fest.

