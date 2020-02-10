Ferrari's 2020 F1 car revealed as the SF1000

Global  

MotorAuthority Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Ferrari's 2020 F1 car revealed as the SF1000Ferrari late on Tuesday unveiled its challenger for the 2020 Formula One World Championship, the SF1000. The “SF” in the name stands for Scuderia Ferrari, Ferrari's F1 team, while the “1000” signifies that Ferrari this season will be the first team in F1 to race in its 1,000th grand prix. The Italian team was there for the...
News video: 'Ford v Ferrari' Editors Talk Win Backstage at Oscars 2020

'Ford v Ferrari' Editors Talk Win Backstage at Oscars 2020 02:47

 'Ford v Ferrari' won the Oscar for best film editing.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'It's a little bit more red than last year' - Vettel can't wait to drive new Ferrari [Video]"It's a little bit more red than last year" - Vettel can't wait to drive new Ferrari

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel praised the new SF1000 car during its theatrical launch in Reggio Emilia's opulent Romolo Valli opera house

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:46Published

Guests of honour for ribbon-cutting of 'Ferrari at 24 Heures du Mans’ exhibition at Museum of Maranello [Video]Guests of honour for ribbon-cutting of 'Ferrari at 24 Heures du Mans’ exhibition at Museum of Maranello

The doors officially opened on the ‘ Ferrari at 24 Heures du Mans’ exhibition at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello after its inauguration on 15 January. Many special guests attended the event,..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:10Published

