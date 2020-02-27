2020 Ford F-150 gets 775-horsepower upgrade from Hennessey Thursday, 27 February 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Hennessey Performance Engineering has teamed up with Morrison, Tennessee-based dealer Brown Lee Ford to offer one heck of a truck. The Hennessey Venom 775 based on the 2020 Ford F-150 was revealed on Thursday packing a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 tuned to deliver a supercar-worthy 775 horsepower. That's enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.0...

