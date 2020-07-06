Mercedes' Bottas comes out on top at 2020 Formula One Austrian Grand Prix Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The 2020 Formula One World Championship finally got underway on Sunday after the long delay caused by the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. The first race on the calendar, which is still being finalized, was the Austrian Grand Prix, held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. It was a closely fought battle that saw Mercedes-AMG's Valtteri Bottas... The 2020 Formula One World Championship finally got underway on Sunday after the long delay caused by the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. The first race on the calendar, which is still being finalized, was the Austrian Grand Prix, held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. It was a closely fought battle that saw Mercedes-AMG's Valtteri Bottas... 👓 View full article

