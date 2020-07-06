Mercedes' Bottas comes out on top at 2020 Formula One Austrian Grand Prix
Monday, 6 July 2020 () The 2020 Formula One World Championship finally got underway on Sunday after the long delay caused by the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. The first race on the calendar, which is still being finalized, was the Austrian Grand Prix, held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. It was a closely fought battle that saw Mercedes-AMG's Valtteri Bottas...
The long wait is over: 109 days ago, overnight from Thursday 12 to Friday 13 March, the Australian GP was cancelled and Formula 1, along with all other sports, was stopped by the ferocity of a global..
Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas topped the times in first practice for the Austrian Grand Prix, as the on-track action for Formula 1's 2020... Autosport Also reported by •Mid-Day •Independent