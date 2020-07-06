Global  

Mercedes' Bottas comes out on top at 2020 Formula One Austrian Grand Prix

Monday, 6 July 2020
Mercedes' Bottas comes out on top at 2020 Formula One Austrian Grand PrixThe 2020 Formula One World Championship finally got underway on Sunday after the long delay caused by the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. The first race on the calendar, which is still being finalized, was the Austrian Grand Prix, held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. It was a closely fought battle that saw Mercedes-AMG's Valtteri Bottas...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Drummers perform as F1 gears up for season-opener

Drummers perform as F1 gears up for season-opener 01:17

 Percussionists scaled and hung over the sides of a massive steel bull as they performed at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, in the build up to the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix slated for Sunday.

