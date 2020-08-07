2020 Formula One 70th Anniversary Grand Prix preview Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

For round five of the 2020 Formula One World Championship, teams are back at the Silverstone Circuit where the British Grand Prix was held just one week ago. A special 70th Anniversary Grand Prix is being held this weekend as part of the revised 2020 F1 calendar, with the location of Silverstone picked as this was where the very first F1 race was... For round five of the 2020 Formula One World Championship, teams are back at the Silverstone Circuit where the British Grand Prix was held just one week ago. A special 70th Anniversary Grand Prix is being held this weekend as part of the revised 2020 F1 calendar, with the location of Silverstone picked as this was where the very first F1 race was... 👓 View full article

