2020 Formula One 70th Anniversary Grand Prix preview

MotorAuthority Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
2020 Formula One 70th Anniversary Grand Prix previewFor round five of the 2020 Formula One World Championship, teams are back at the Silverstone Circuit where the British Grand Prix was held just one week ago. A special 70th Anniversary Grand Prix is being held this weekend as part of the revised 2020 F1 calendar, with the location of Silverstone picked as this was where the very first F1 race was...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Socially-distanced drive-in hosted for Formula 1's 70th anniversary race

Socially-distanced drive-in hosted for Formula 1's 70th anniversary race 00:56

 A socially distanced drive-In screening was hosted to celebrate Formula 1's70th anniversary Grand Prix.

