Formula One will pay tribute to Anthoine Hubert at Belgium GP Friday, 28 August 2020

Charles Leclerc returns to the scene of his first Formula One victory with a heavy heart for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix. The Monegasque driver's triumph at the majestic Spa-Francorchamps circuit last August came the day after close friend, Frenchman Anthoine Hubert died in a crash in a Formula Two race at the track. "It...