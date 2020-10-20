Forget Agera RS and Chiron, 2020 SSC Tuatara Officially Reaches 316 mph! Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Back in 1894, when the Benz Velo (or Velocipede) was becoming the world's first large-scale production car, its record-breaking maximum speed was an Earth-shattering 12 mph (19 kph). Things have changed quite a bit during the following 126 years, as the latest Vmax king has become the 2020 SSC Tuatara with a 316.11 mph (508.73 kph) average between two runs in the opposite direction. And a maximum achieved speed of 532.93 kph (331.15 mph) in just... Back in 1894, when the Benz Velo (or Velocipede) was becoming the world's first large-scale production car, its record-breaking maximum speed was an Earth-shattering 12 mph (19 kph). Things have changed quite a bit during the following 126 years, as the latest Vmax king has become the 2020 SSC Tuatara with a 316.11 mph (508.73 kph) average between two runs in the opposite direction. And a maximum achieved speed of 532.93 kph (331.15 mph) in just... 👓 View full article

