You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources SpaceX to Build Satellite Mega Constellation for Mars Colony



HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA — Following up on his plans to transport one million people to Mars by 2050, Elon Musk's company, SpaceX, has now declared that it will also send hundreds of satellites to Mars.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:12 Published 3 weeks ago Elon Musk Projects First SpaceX Mission to Mars in 4 Years



The company is on track to launch its first uncrewed mission to the red planet in 2024 via its Starship rocket. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:04 Published on October 19, 2020 Elon Musk explains why humans need to colonize Mars



Elon Musk explains why humans need to colonize Mars Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate Duration: 00:35 Published on October 17, 2020