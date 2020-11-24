Did Aliens Plant This Monolith in a Remote Area of Utah Or Is It Art? Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Of all the things you can expect to find in the mountains, this is probably not on the list: a metal, probably man-made monolith planted into the ground. On November 18, a team comprised of members of the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau and biologists from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources boarded a helicopter and headed out to count sheep. Not as a means to fall asleep, but to keep track of the bighorn sheep population... Of all the things you can expect to find in the mountains, this is probably not on the list: a metal, probably man-made monolith planted into the ground. On November 18, a team comprised of members of the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau and biologists from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources boarded a helicopter and headed out to count sheep. Not as a means to fall asleep, but to keep track of the bighorn sheep population... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published 1 hour ago Mystery monolith in Utah channels Kubrick 00:51 During a mission to help count bighorn sheep, officials discovered the metal structure in a remote area of red rock. You Might Like

