Did Aliens Plant This Monolith in a Remote Area of Utah Or Is It Art?

autoevolution Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
Did Aliens Plant This Monolith in a Remote Area of Utah Or Is It Art?Of all the things you can expect to find in the mountains, this is probably not on the list: a metal, probably man-made monolith planted into the ground. On November 18, a team comprised of members of the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau and biologists from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources boarded a helicopter and headed out to count sheep. Not as a means to fall asleep, but to keep track of the bighorn sheep population...
