Elon Musk Has Moved to Texas Because California Is Too “Complacent”

Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Elon Musk Has Moved to Texas Because California Is Too “Complacent”Earlier this year, during what has come to be known as the first round of lockdowns around the world, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in no uncertain terms that he would be moving the Fremont Tesla facility out of California if local authorities insisted they shut down operations temporarily. Musk never had the chance to deliver on the threat, as Tesla was eventually allowed to reopen. But the open dispute was probably the proverbial straw that...
 Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he had relocated to Texas from California as he wants to focus more on the new Tesla Inc plant and his SpaceX venture. This report produced by Jonah Green.

