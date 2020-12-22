Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Interior design and technology - VW T-Cross

Just-Auto Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Volkswagen's first entrant into the compact SUV segment - the T-Cross - was launched in the UK last year. It joins a family of VW SUVs, namely Tiguan, T-Roc, Tiguan Allspace and Touareg. Continuing just-auto/AIC's review of interior design and technology trends, we take a closer look inside this model.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: 2021 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line Interior Design

2021 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line Interior Design 02:43

 The all-new 2019 Volkswagen Arteon has arrived in the US, sporting a sleek gran turismo design, upscale interior, innovative technology, and available 4Motion all-wheel drive. Balancing efficient, yet powerful performance, the Arteon combines styling and technology in a manner rarely seen outside of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Land Rover Discovery 90 P400 Exterior Design [Video]

Land Rover Discovery 90 P400 Exterior Design

With a simplified menu structure and pioneering design, Pivi Pro provides immediate responses – even when starting the vehicle for the first time. Its built-in back-up battery means navigation..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:03Published
2021 Hyundai Venue Interior Design [Video]

2021 Hyundai Venue Interior Design

The Venue provides an interior personality with purposeful design selections including standout denim-inspired leatherette and fabric seats featuring an all-blue interior option. The Venue was selected..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:58Published
2021 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line Exterior Design [Video]

2021 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line Exterior Design

The all-new 2019 Volkswagen Arteon has arrived in the US, sporting a sleek gran turismo design, upscale interior, innovative technology, and available 4Motion all-wheel drive. Balancing efficient, yet..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:47Published