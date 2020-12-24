PSA: Android 11 Update Could Break Down Android Auto on Samsung Phones
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Android 11 was officially launched by Google only a few months ago, and the first devices, including the Pixel series, are already running it. On the other hand, Samsung, which remains the world’s number one phone maker, started the rollout of the One UI 3.0 update with
Android 11 was officially launched by Google only a few months ago, and the first devices, including the Pixel series, are already running it. On the other hand, Samsung, which remains the world’s number one phone maker, started the rollout of the One UI 3.0 update with
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources