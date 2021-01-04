Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood for stellar Formula One career

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II as part of the United Kingdom's New Year's Honours List announced last week. Hamilton, 35, is F1's most successful driver thanks to his record tally of 95 wins earned during stints with McLaren and Mercedes-Benz AMG. He's also equalled legendary F1...

