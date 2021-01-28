Tesla Model S and Model X gain new interior, hot Plaid variants

Saloon and SUV heavily updated with radical new-look cabin; Model S gets 520-mile range-topper



The Tesla Model S and Model X have received their most substantial updates since going on sale, ushering in a radical new-look interior and the long-awaited Plaid performance powertrain.



The updates were previewed in Tesla's fourth-quarter earnings report, in which it also revealed that it had delivered 180,750 cars in the last three months of 2020 - a production record for the company.



Headed for production in February ahead of an imminent US sales launch, the Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid take 1006bhp from a tri-motor electric powertrain, which in the Model S is good for a claimed 0-60mph time of 1.99sec, making it the first production car to complete the sprint in less than 2.0sec, according to Tesla boss Elon Musk.



The Model S Plaid will also get from 0-155mph in a quarter of a mile and top out at 200mph "with the right tyres," Musk added.



The Model S also receives a Plaid+ flagship, which bumps range up from an estimated 390 miles to more than 520 miles (on the US EPA test) - more than any EV currently in production - as well as cutting the 0-60mph time yet further.



The larger Model X Plaid needs 2.5sec to complete the 0-60mph sprint, but that still gives it the "quickest acceleration of any SUV".



The Plaid powertrain is described by Tesla as "beyond ludicrous," in reference to the Ludicrous Mode function that gives its cars stand-out acceleration capabilities.



The update also brings new battery technology for improved range and efficiency. Precise technical details are yet to be confirmed, but new thermal architecture gives faster charging and gives "more power and endurance in all conditions".



Inside, the two cars have been completely overhauled, with the old vertically oriented touchscreen making way for a new 17in widescreen unit that offers "exceptional responsiveness" and can be tilted from left to right to give easier access for passengers or drivers as needed.



There's also a new, separate 8.0in infotainment touchscreen mounted at the rear of the centre console, giving back-seat passengers access to various entertainment and comfort functions.



Perhaps most notable is the introduction of a new steering wheel design that's seemingly modelled on those used to steer aircraft. Tesla calls it a "stalkless steering yoke," having done away with the conventional drive mode and indicator stalks.



Software updates include the infotainment system being upgraded with a processing power of 10 teraflops, which means the Tesla Arcade gaming function is now comparable in terms of functionality with modern gaming consoles.



A 22-speaker, 960-watt audio system is equipped as standard and new microphones have been fitted to offer active noise-cancelling.



Deliveries of the new cars will get under way in the UK in 2022, with prices starting at £83,980 and £90,980 respectively for the entry-level Long Range versions of the Model S and Model X.



Prices climb to £110,980 for the Plaid versions of each, while the Model S Plaid+ tops the line-up at £130,980.



