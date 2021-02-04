Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI Sportline 2021 UK review

Skoda’s sporty-styled seven-seat SUV gets welcome tech updates and remains just as family-friendly Meet the latest version of the Kodiaq family SUV, brought up to date with the same in-car tech currently doing the rounds in the slightly newer Scala and Kamiq. Looks a lot like the old one, no?That’s because this isn’t a mid-life update, which would normally see some new exterior fripperies like redesigned bumpers, headlights or paint colours. One is coming, but not for a few more months. So in the meantime, we get this somewhat less dramatic model-year update.Although it's physically unchanged from the car that first arrived on UK shores in 2017, albeit here in fetching Sportline trim and riding on 20in alloy wheels, the new Kodiaq gets Skoda’s latest-generation infotainment suite, complete with connected services courtesy of a built-in SIM card and a voice assistant named Laura. Which could prove a tad confusing for any drivers or passengers also named as such. Sportline cars get seven seats as standard, the front pair being firmly bolstered sporty types, along with Alcantara upholstery and a sports steering wheel, plus plenty of blacked-out exterior trim pieces. It’s the closest thing to a vRS on the order books, at least until Skoda brings the top-rung model out of early retirement later in the year.Our test car is also the go-to choice for anyone after the most powerful engine in the line-up. The 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel powertrain produces 197bhp and 295lb ft, which is sent to both axles via a seven-speed automatic transmission. It’s good for 0-62mph in just under eight seconds, which seems rather sprightly for near-1800kg family transport.