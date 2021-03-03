Autocar magazine 3 March - on sale now

This week: First plug-in hybrid AMG detailed, Audi RS E-tron GT driven on UK roads, saying goodbye to McLaren’s Sports Series and more



Mercedes-AMG will make the jump to plug-in hybrid power later this year, as the GT73 EQ Power+ 4-Door Coupé arrives to rival the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.



With a total power output of more than 800bhp, courtesy of an electric motor at the rear axle in tandem with AMG’s familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, the new flagship is expected to be capable of 0-62mph in less than 3.0sec and deliver a top speed greater than 200mph.



We have all the details of the as-yet unannounced range-topper in this week’s magazine, as well as more on the C63’s switch from eight cylinders to four.



-Also in this issue-



Volvo officially revealed the C40 Recharge this week, an electric coupe-SUV spin on its popular XC40. With 402bhp from two electric motors, an estimated range of 260 miles and 150kW DC rapid charging, it represents a new direction for the Swedish brand, which has pledged to downsize its saloon and estate offering in an SUV-led electric car push.



We also report on Aston Martin’s revised post-pandemic recovery plan, which includes reassessing the Valhalla mid-engined supercar project. An Aston-build hybrid V6 is reportedly off the cards, in favour of Mercedes-sourced power which will be more cost-effective.



Other brands remain committed to combustion, with Land Rover launching a V8-powered version of the new Defender in both three-door 90 and five-door 110 forms. Priced from £98,505, if gives the brand a direct rival to luxury off-roaders like the Mercedes-AMG G63. Also, Hyundai introduces the Bayon, a new supermini-sized SUV set to rival the Ford Puma and Nissan Juke.



The Autocar Business section explores what car manufacturers are doing in light of a global semiconductor shortage, which shows little sign of abating any time soon, and discusses how the UK will cope with an electric car revolution in 2030 with representatives from the National Grid. Finally, Jim Holder asks whether Thierry Bolloré really can ReImagine Jaguar Land Rover with an all-new business plan that will see the brand electrify its entire line-up by 2030.



Reviews



We’ve been eagerly anticipating the Audi E-tron GT, Audi’s electric saloon car that shares its platform with the Porsche Taycan. Will it feel different enough, a car in its own right, or merely a Taycan with a different badge on the nose? Now we’ve driven the E-tron GT Quattro and hardcore RS E-tron GT, we have an answer - and it’s one that should come as good news to Audi fans.



This week also gave us our first taste of the upcoming Skoda Fabia, the Czech brand’s take on VW’s now-familiar family hatchback that promises to put value front-and-centre. Arriving years after its Volkswagen Polo and Seat Ibiza siblings, it hits the reset button for Skoda’s most affordable model. Is it shaping up to be a success?



We also experience Mercedes’ more mainstream electric SUV, the EQA, on UK roads for the first time, and try out the recently updated Jaguar F-Pace SVR - we knew it was fast and refined, but has an interior makeover helped it better compete with rivals from Germany and Italy?



Finally, it’s the turn of a rally-bred hot hatchback to enter the Autocar road test gauntlet. When we first drove the Toyota GR Yaris, we called it “the most exciting addition to the hot hatchback market in a decade” - time to find out if that statement holds true with some in-depth testing.



Features



£40,000 (or thereabouts) buys you a lot of car - and few brands have as varied a line-up for that kind of cash than BMW. We take the new, controversially-styled 4 Series Coupe, screaming Mini JCW GP hot hatch and the ultramodern i3 EV to see what represents the best value for money, as well as what delivers the most fun.



In a regular year, this month would usually see the motoring world descend on a Swiss convention centre to see what’s new from all the major manufacturers. Naturally that won’t be happening in 2021, but that didn’t stop us from putting on our own “not the Geneva motor show”, complete with car reveals, executive interviews and industry updates.



Next, do you know how much data your car holds about you? And did you know most body shops have access to that data when you book in for a service? We speak to a customer that is fighting the case for better privacy.



This year sees McLaren’s Sports Series take its bow, with the all-new Artura plug-in hybrid supercar set to take its place. We head out in a 570S to say a proper goodbye to one of Woking’s finest creations.



Finally, we ask the men in charge of Formula 1 how the series plans to be more relevant to the road going forward. Sporting boss Ross Brawn and technical chief Pat Symonds explain their vision for securing F1’s long-term future through its next-generation powertrains.



Opinions



How did the T50.S Niki Lauda hypercar earn its name? Steve Cropley has been finding out this week with a video conference catch-up with the man responsible for its creation, Gordon Murray. Our man also ponders the merits of living vicariously through the cars owned by our friends. Meanwhile, Matt Prior sings the praises of cars with personality and character - a spell in the supercharged V8 Jaguar F-Pace SVR has him wondering what happens to that when engines are exchanged for motors and batteries.



The ‘new normal’ for second hand car prices has James Ruppert pondering whether a McLaren 540C could ever be deemed a sensible purchase - one Autocar reader proved as such by turning a profit on one between lockdowns last year. A more affordable sporting option is the Toyota GT86, which may now have ceased production, but can still be had at great prices nearly-new… If you follow our guide. Finally, the Volkswagen CC is the subject of our used car buying guide. The Passat-like take on the four-door coupe concept can be found at rock-bottom prices if you know what to look for.



