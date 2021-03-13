Jaguar F-Pace SVR 2021 video review: Supercharged V8 SUV tested

A supercharged V8 engine means Jaguar's most powerful SUV is undeniably quick - but could it also be the most refined example of the breed?



This is the 2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR, a just-updated version of Jaguar’s SUV. Jaguar says it’s the only car in its class with a 5.0-litre V8 engine and not only that, it’s a supercharged one too.



That means it makes a hefty 542bhp (550hp) which is enough to propel this 2.1 tonne 4x4 from 0-60mph in 3.8 seconds and to a top speed of 178mph.



It has fierce rivals though, from the likes of Mercedes-AMG, BMW and Audi. But how does this £77,595 F-Pace SVR stack up against them? Join Matt Prior as we test the SVR on some of the roads where it was developed.



