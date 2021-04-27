At this year’s World Car Awards, the modern incarnation of the legendary Defender received the trophy for the best design of 2021. Considering the competition, it’s a well-deserved honor for one of the most versatile SUVs on the market. The World Car Awards can be considered the automotive version of the Oscars in terms of prestige. Every year, a jury comprised of 82 international automotive journalists from 24 countr...Full Article
Here’s Why The Land Rover Defender Won the 2021 Design Of The Year Award
autoevolution
