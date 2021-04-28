There’s a Mars Rover Hiding in This Photo Taken by the Mars Helicopter

There’s a Mars Rover Hiding in This Photo Taken by the Mars Helicopter

autoevolution

Published

Over the past couple of weeks we’ve been bombarded with news about the exciting things going on over on Mars. Two machines, the Perseverance rover and the Ingenuity helicopter, are up there, changing the world as we know it, and space exploration as we do it. With the exception of Perseverance generating a small amount of

Full Article