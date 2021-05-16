Jake Paul Raced Beach Buggies in Puerto Rico, Is Under Investigation

Jake Paul Raced Beach Buggies in Puerto Rico, Is Under Investigation

autoevolution

Published

In between training to cement his career as professional boxer, stealing Floyd Mayweather’s cap, and flexing hard on social media, content creator slash influencer slash boxer Jake Paul still found the time to get on the wrong side of the law with Puerto Rican authorities. Jake and Logan Paul...

Full Article