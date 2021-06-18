New electric cars 2021: what’s coming and when?

Every debut and new model due to arrive over the next 12 months, all in one place



Keeping track of new cars and knowing when they’re due to go on sale can be tough, especially if you’re only interested in EVs.



There are so many due to arrive over the course of the next twelve months, so it’s worth discovering how long you’ll be waiting for the one you want to go on sale.



2020 produced an influx of major new models from mainstream manufacturers, including the Volkswagen ID 3, Honda E and Vauxhall Corsa-e, despite an ongoing global health emergency, as well as the first models from new brands, such as the Polestar 2. 2021 looks to be even more stacked, as manufacturers work hard to meet increasingly tough emissions rules with the introduction of more all-electric models.



Here's our comprehensive list of what EVs are coming when in the car industry.



-June 2021-



-Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo-



Another casualty of the ongoing pandemic, the more practical version of Porsche’s first EV was originally set to arrive towards the end of 2020 but wasn’t revealed until early March this year. The first deliveries of the estate-esque Taycan are set to take place in the summer.



The extended roofline affords rear passengers an extra 47mm of headroom, with boot space increasing too. Prices start from £79,340 for the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo, which uses a rear-mounted electric motor producing 375bhp: 0-62mph takes 5.1sec, with a top speed of 137mph.



At the other end of the scale is the Turbo S, which costs £139,910 and can hit 0-62mph in 2.9sec thanks to its launch mode setting and the small matter of 751bhp. Meanwhile, the mid-spec 4S costs £87,820 and the Turbo model is priced at £116,950.



-Rivian R1T-



A surprise announcement at 2018's Los Angeles motor show, despite the company behind it having been first formed in 2009, the Rivian R1T is a pick-up truck reimagined for an EV generation. It has clever packaging that makes the most of available space, while the underlying powertrain promises to deliver as much as 754bhp and a 0-60mph time of under three seconds.



The R1T was set to go into production in late 2020, but first deliveries in the US have been delayed until June 2021. UK buyers will likely have to wait a little longer still to get their hands on one.





-Summer 2021-



-BMW iX3-



An electric version of BMW’s X3 SUV, the iX3 made its debut in mid-2020 with a new rear-wheel-drive powertrain comprising a single electric motor. It closely resembles the petrol-powered X3, rather than taking any design inspiration from the more radical i3 or i8, and is only the company’s second pure-electric car. The motor develops 282bhp, has an 80kWh battery and is capable of delivering 285 miles of WLTP-certified range. Two versions will be offered from launch: the Premier Edition will cost £61,900, and the Premier Edition Pro will cost £3,000 more.



-Lotus Evija-



Although it was hoped that production could begin in time for the first deliveries to be completed in 2020, the Lotus Evija has now been pushed back until the middle of 2021. Even so, the Evija has already sold out its first year allocation, despite costing £2.04 million each and build slots requiring a £250,000 deposit.



While Lotus has yet to confirm performance details, it is reportedly targeting a 0-62mph time of under three seconds, a top speed of over 200mph, and a 0-186mph sprint of less than nine seconds. Multiple electric motors will deliver all-wheel drive and a peak 1973bhp output, making it more powerful than both the 1479bhp Bugatti Chiron and 1888bhp Pininfarina Battista. We've already driven the prototype, and it showed its hugely impressive performance.



-Nissan Ariya-



The Leaf may have helped Nissan get an early lead in the electric car class, but it is hoping the Ariya will have an even bigger impact. Set to go on sale in the latter half of 2021 as a rival to the Tesla Model Y and Volkswagen ID 4, the SUV will make its debut with up to 310 miles of range.



Five different versions have been confirmed for the UK, with single-motor, front-wheel-drive and twin-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrains offered, as well as a choice of 63kWh and 87kWh batteries. A range-topping e-4orce Performance model will produce 389bhp and cover 0-62mph in 5.1sec.



-August 2021-



-Ssangyong Korando-



The Koreon firm will introduce an electric Korando later this year, marking the brand's first EV. It comes as the brand focuses on its business rehabilitation effrots, as it searches for new investment having struggled financially over the last few years.



-September 2021-



-BMW i4-



Based on the 4 Series Gran Coupe, which is also due this year, the electric BMW saloon will rival the Tesla Model 3 with 373 miles of range from an 80kWh battery and 523bhp electric motor - giving it more power than the upcoming M4. BMW is accelerating its electric vehicle plans, and so production of the i4 has been brought forward to the autumn of this year.



Technology will be a major focus of the car, with BMW’s eighth-generation iDrive operating system enabling over-the-air updates.



-Cupra Born-



The second non-VW model to launch on the MEB platform, the Born has a very similar powertrain and engineering to the ID hatchback, but opts for sportier styling and a more engaging driving experience. Set to launch at the end of 2021, it will be powered by a 77kWh (82kWh gross) battery pack and promises 310 miles of range per charge. Customers will be able to choose from four lithium ion battery pack and motor combinations. A 45kWh, 150bhp model with up to 211 miles of range marks the entry point, with a 58kWh, 204bhp model positioned just above returning 260 miles of range.



As with the ID 3, a 77kWh battery is specified on top- rung variants, offering an official range of 335 miles. The most powerful versions use a 231bhp motor that sends the hatchback from rest to 62mph in 6.6sec. Cupra claims the largest battery can gain 62 miles of range in seven minutes using a 125kW charger, while a 5-80% charge from a 125kW fast charger takes 35 minutes.



-Autumn 2021-



-BMW iX-



BMW's upcoming flagship is expected to arrive in late 2021, starting from £69,905, and promising two powertrains. The family SUV caused plenty of controversy at launch with its radical styling, but it appears the German EV will have the performance to back up those powerful looks. Both models will be offered in the UK in Sport and M Sport trims. As standard, Sport includes a 12.3in digital instrument display, which links with the 14.9in touchscreen to create a 'curved' display unit, an 18-speaker Harmon/Kardon audio system, 21in wheels and a range of driver assistance systems.



BMW has optimised range by increasing the energy density of the batteries, rather than the size of the units themselves, to reduce weight. The xDrive40 is capable of charging at speeds of up to 150kW, which, BMW claims, is fast enough to gain more than 56 miles of charge in as little as 10 minutes, whereas the xDrive50 has 200kW charging capability for 75 miles in 10 minutes. Both cars, the company claims, can be charged from 10% to 80% capacity in less than 40 minutes and use less than 21kWh of electricity per 62 miles travelled, on average.



Over the course of 125,000 miles, BMW claims, the iX xDrive40 has a 45%-lower global warming potential than that of a comparable diesel car.



- -



-Kia EV6-



Kia is set to launch 11 new electric vehicles by 2025, and the EV6 crossover is the first bespoke EV the South Korean company has ever made. The EV6 will be a sister car to Hyundai’s Ioniq 5, and will start from £40,895. It sits atop an all-new platform and initially offering around 310 miles of electric range from a 72.6kWh battery, and the company is reportedly aiming for 500 miles later down the line, while high-speed 800V charging should provide a full battery in under 20 minutes.



Entry level models offer 226bhp, with 19in alloy wheels, heated mirrors, LED lights all round, vegan leather seats and a raft of advanced driver aids, whereas the toop-of-the range GT-Line S comes with all-wheel-drive, larger 20in wheels, ventilated front seats, an electronic boot lid and panoramic sunroof from £48,395.



-Mercedes-Benz EQB-



Set to rival the Audi Q4 E-tron, the EQB is based on the GLB. Full details are yet to be revealed, but Mercedes-Benz has confirmed that the top-of-the-range four-wheel-drive EQB 350 4Matic will be the first variant to hit the UK. It utilises two electric motors with a combined output of 288bhp.



Other models set to be added to the line-up include the front-wheel-drive EQB 250, which runs a front-mounted motor with 188bhp, and the four-wheel-drive EQB 300 4Matic, which uses the same dual motor set-up as the EQB 350 but with “around 241bhp”. However, they aren’t expected to reach UK showrooms until 2022.



Power for the EQB 350’s electric motors is provided by a 66kWh lithium ion battery which can be charged at up to 11kW on an AC system and at up to 100kW on a DC set-up. Final performance figures are not yet confirmed, but officials have told Autocar the initial four-wheel-drive EQB model will have a 0-62mph time of around 6.0sec, together with combined consumption of 3.2mpkWh and a range of 260 miles.



-Mercedes-Benz EQS-



The S-Class of electric cars, as Mercedes-Benz is pitching it, won’t arrive until the latter stages of 2021, but it promises to be a tech-laden limousine capable of keeping pace with the Porsche Taycan when it does. Production will take place alongside the S-Class at the company’s Sindelfingen factory in Germany. As such, it should come as no surprise that the EQS will feature the same 11.9in touchscreen and 12.3in digital instrument display as the S-Class.



An AMG performance version is also expected to arrive the following year with as much as 600bhp. A range of 435 miles is also being targeted, putting it on collision course with the Tesla Model S as well as the Taycan.



-Tesla Model S Plaid-



Long promised by Tesla boss Elon Musk, the Model S Plaid will go into production in the latter half of 2021 and challenge Porsche's Taycan Turbo S for the electric performance saloon crown. It will use three motors to produce around 1100bhp and is capable of 0-60mph in less than 2.0sec. Top speed is expected to be 200mph, with Tesla claiming it will be the most powerful and quickest-accelerating production car in the world.



The Plaid (named as a nod to Mel Brooks' comedy classic Spaceballs) will also gain a larger battery, allowing for as much as 520 miles of driving range on a single charge. Pre-orders are being accepted now, with UK prices starting from £130,980, and deliveries expected before the end of 2021.



-Tesla Model Y-



Deliveries of Tesla's compact SUV began in North America in mid-2020, but it isn't expected to arrive in the UK until the tail end of 2021 at the earliest. The much-in-demand SUV will arrive with the option to add a third row - which could make it the go-to EV for large families. It shares a platform and powertrain with the Model 3 saloon, which will hopefully speed up Tesla's ability to deliver cars on time.



A more advanced version of the company’s ‘supercomputer’ semi-autonomous driving system is also predicted, as is a more potent Performance variant. Long Range versions of the car are purported to hit 315 miles on the EPA test cycle, although it may fall slightly short of this figure when run under WLTP regulations in Europe.



-Winter 2021-



-GMC Hummer EV-



Set to go into production in the final months of 2021, with customer deliveries to follow next year, GMC’s bold electric pick-up truck is set to resurrect the Hummer brand in the US. Although it's unlikely to make its way to Europe in any official capacity, the extreme EV looks set to make a big impact on the other side of the Atlantic, with an estimated 986bhp and 11,500lb ft of torque, a 0-60mph time of around three seconds and up to 350 miles of range on a full charge.



-Hyundai Ioniq 5-



The first car to fall under Hyundai’s new Ioniq sub-brand, the Ioniq 5 will make its on-road debut towards the end of the year.



It will be the company’s first bespoke EV (the Kona Electric shared its platform with the hybrid and petrol-engined versions), and sticks closely to the radical 45 Concept, which was revealed to the public at the 2019 Frankfurt motor show. That makes it a big departure from the company's current model range.



-Hyundai Ioniq 6-



Likely to debut this year, but not appear in showrooms until mid-2022, the Ioniq 6 will be Hyundai's flagship EV, a saloon that will share design elements with the Ioniq 5 but be radically different from the brand's current model line-up. A high performance variant is likely, with the E-GMP platform it will be based on able to use dual motors for a 0-62mph sprint time of less than 3.5sec. Range will vary depending on specification, but up to 310 miles should be possible between charges.



-MG E-Motion-



A two-door, four-seat electric sports car will bring MG's history with sports cars into the modern era. Though a name has yet to be confirmed, it is expected to be heavily based on the E-Motion concept shown at the 2017 Shanghai motor show, albeit with significantly modified styling. Parent company SAIC's twin-motor, four-wheel drive powertrain should give it a 0-62mph time of less than four seconds.



-Tesla Roadster-



A flagship sports car to replace the original, Lotus-based Roadster that announced Tesla to the world, the next-generation Roadster has been previewed extensively ahead of an official debut. Tesla claims a top speed in excess of 250mph, a 0-60mph time of 1.9sec and a range of 620 miles thanks to a 200kWh battery pack - the biggest in a production EV. Prices are expected to start at around £189,000 for the first 1000 cars, which will be badged as Founders Edition models. Following that, prices should be around £151,000 when general sales begin, although that isn’t expected to happen until 2022 after Elon Musk delayed the sports car’s return.



-Tesla Model X Plaid-



Improvements made for the Model S Plaid have also made their way into Tesla's family SUV, already the fastest-accelerating seven-seater on sale in the UK. Adding an extra motor to the Model X allows it to hit 0-60mph in 2.5sec, shaving two tenths of the time it could already achieve before the changes were introduced. Deliveries are expected to commence in the US soon, but it could be a while before the Model X Plaid finds its way to the UK market.



