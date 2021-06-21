Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen beat Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton by almost three seconds to claim victory on Sunday at a thrilling 2021 Formula One French Grand Prix, held at Circuit Paul Ricard. Third place on the podium went to Red Bull's other driver, Sergio Perez, who finished about nine seconds behind his teammate. Verstappen started...Full Article
Verstappen extends lead with 2021 French Grand Prix win
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Rosberg calls ex-Mercedes rival Hamilton "soft" after Verstappen overtake
Daily Star
Hamilton was passed by Verstappen with less than two laps to go of the French Grand Prix, with the Red Bull driver now enjoying a..
More coverage
2021 French Grand Prix Race Results
F1-Fansite
Event: French F1 Grand Prix Track: Paul Ricard Circuit Weather: dry 24.1°C Tarmac: dry 33.8°C Humidity : 68.0% Wind : 1.1 m/s..
-
Verstappen wins intense French Grand Prix, with Hamilton second
BBC Local News
-
Verstappen wins French Grand Prix to extend lead over Hamilton
Brisbane Times
-
Max Verstappen wins intense French Grand Prix battle with Lewis Hamilton
BBC Sport
-
Verstappen beats Hamilton in French GP to extend F1 lead
MENAFN.com