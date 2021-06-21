Verstappen extends lead with 2021 French Grand Prix win

Verstappen extends lead with 2021 French Grand Prix win

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen beat Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton by almost three seconds to claim victory on Sunday at a thrilling 2021 Formula One French Grand Prix, held at Circuit Paul Ricard. Third place on the podium went to Red Bull's other driver, Sergio Perez, who finished about nine seconds behind his teammate. Verstappen started...

