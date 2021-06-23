Ferrari Portofino M 2021 video review

Does the folding-roof Ferrari benefit from a power hike and mechanical overhaul? Join us to find out



This is the new for 2021 Ferrari Portofino M, with M for Modificata, or in English, Modified.



Which is pretty straightforward, really. It's the revised, updated, facelifted, modified version of Ferrari's softest car, the Portofino, a sports car with a folding metal roof.



The modifications are quite broad, and include a power hike to 612bhp, the fitment of an eight-, rather than seven-speed twin clutch gearbox, petrol particulate filters and revised design inside and outside.



In the UK its price is from £175,360 but you can add to that pretty quickly with some options. It's a fast car, though, able to go from 0-62mph in just 3.45sec and on to a top speed of 199mph.



Rivals? Cars, we think, like the Aston Martin DB11 Volante and Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet, or perhaps the Bentley Continental GT. Some of these will be more sporting, others more comfortable.



In that way, it's not unlike the Ferrari Roma we tested the other week.



How does the Portofino fare? Join Matt Prior as he finds out.



*READ MORE*



*Ferrari Portofino M brings powertrain, chassis and tech upgrades*



*Ferrari Portofino M 2021 UK review*



*New Ferrari F171: 'reborn Dino' supercar to use hybrid V6*