You might remember the world’s first 3D-printed stainless-steel bridge that was built for the Red Light District in Amsterdam. It was built in 2018, but it took until now to finally be transported to its destination, over the Oudezijds Achterburgwal canal. But it was finally opened to the public a few days ago... (continue reading...)Full Article
World's First Metal 3D-Printed Bridge Is Now Open for Business in Amsterdam
The world's very first 3D-printed bridge is open in Amsterdam
Mashable
The bridge is made of 4.5 tons of stainless steel and was welded by robots.
