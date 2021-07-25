Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Vacation on $130 Million Valerie Megayacht

Jennifer Lynn Lopez, J.Lo, Jenny from the Block is officially 52 years old. As a present to herself but more to her millions of fans from all over the world, she’s giving us a glimpse into her European vacation, which kicked off precisely on her birthday, on July 24. Jennifer Lopez and her new (but old) beau Ben Affleck are currently sailing the Mediterranean, in Saint-Tropez, aka the summer playground of the very rich. To kick... (continue reading...)