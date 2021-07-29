New 2021 Peugeot 308 SW open to orders at £25,200

Longer version of redesigned 308 offers 608-litre boot and a PHEV with 37 miles of EV range



Peugeot has revealed UK pricing and specification details for the upcoming Peugeot 308 SW, the estate version of its reinvented family hatchback and the second model to wear the brand's new logo.



The 308 SW is open for reservation now and commands a slight premium over its hatchback equivalent, starting from £25,200 for the basic Active Premium specification, rising to £40,000 at the top end for the plug-in hybrid variant in GT Premium trim.



A leather multifunction steering wheel, 10in digital cockpit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, parking sensors, cruise control and several other assist systems are available on all models as standard, while Active Premium models, from £25,200, are equipped with 16in alloy wheels, black rear trim and automatic LED lights, with automatic windscreen wipers.



The Allure spec gains 17in wheels, leather interior materials with mint green stitching, ambient lighting, sat nav, a reversing camera and automatic emergency braking from £27,050. Allure Premium gains further assist systems, wireless smartphone charging and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for an additional £900.



Higher-spec GT models come in at £31,250, receiving 18in wheels, a dark chrome grille and a more aggressive exterior design with extended body sills, in addition to dual-tone roof rails. Matrix LED headlights are available at this level too, as is a 3D head-up display, a heated steering wheel and Peugeot’s pollution-reducing clean cabin technology.



Top-rung GT Premium models start from £31,450 and add an upgraded drivers seat with massage functions and Peugeot’s Drive Assist Pack Plus, with semi-autonomous lane assist and 360-degree camera technology with semi-automatic parking assistance. Foot sensors have also been added to the tailgate.



The new plug-in hybrid version of the 308 SW is available from Allure trim upwards, starting from £34,200.



The estate is visually identical to the hatch version - which we've driven in prototype form - ahead of the B-pillars but set apart, both from its sibling and predecessor, by a bespoke rear-end design that aims to “draw the eye to the extra space” offered by its larger body.



The rear LED light bar, for example, loses the hatchback’s black dividing strip to “increase the amount of perceived bodywork”, while the window line falls more sharply than the roofline towards the rear, which is said to give a dynamic silhouette.



The 308 SW’s wheelbase has been extended by 55mm over the hatchback's, to 2732mm, which means rear-seat passengers get 129mm of leg room, while the rear overhang is 210mm longer than that of the smaller car, boosting maximum boot space from 412 litres to 608 litres - some 33 litres more than the Ford Focus Estate.



The interior, too, is familiar from the standard 308, ushering in the latest iteration of Peugeot’s i-Cockpit dashboard design with a multi-function steering wheel, a 10.0in infotainment touchscreen and a fully digital instrument display.



The 308 SW is available with a choice of either a 1.2-litre petrol or 1.5-litre diesel engine, both with 128bhp, or a pair of plug-in hybrids with either 178bhp or 222bhp and a claimed EV range of up to 37 miles from a 12.4kWh battery.



