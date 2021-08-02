Alpine's Esteban Ocon claims maiden F1 win at wild Hungarian Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula One Hungarian Grand Prix held on Sunday at Budapest's Hungaroring is certainly one whose outcome no one could have predicted. It was an eventful race that saw Alpine's Esteban Ocon drive superbly to secure his maiden victory. Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel finished second ahead of Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton in third...Full Article
Race Results 2021 Hungarian F1 Grand Prix
F1-Fansite
Event: Hungarian Grand Prix Track: Hungaroring Weather: dry 26.8°C Tarmac: dry 32.6°C Humidity : 76.9% Wind : 0.3 m/s SE..