When Ford announced it would go 100% electric by 2030 in Europe, it may have seemed these electrification plans were geographically limited. In May, Kumar Galhotra said he could see a point in which all Ford vehicles would be EVs, but he did not set a date. Lisa Drake gave us a clue about that. In a chat with Barclays autos analyst Brian Johnson, Ford’s COO said the company would already spend more on EVs than ICE cars by 2023. ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Ford COO Says Brand Will Spend More on EVs Than on ICE Cars By 2023
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Doctor's orders: what makes you fit to drive?
Autocar
There's a whole lot more to being fit to drive than you might believe, as we hear from the BBC's resident medical expert, car..
-
Ford Focus ST 2021 long-term review
Autocar
-
How to buy a used electric car
Autocar