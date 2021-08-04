Ford COO Says Brand Will Spend More on EVs Than on ICE Cars By 2023

When Ford announced it would go 100% electric by 2030 in Europe, it may have seemed these electrification plans were geographically limited. In May, Kumar Galhotra said he could see a point in which all Ford vehicles would be EVs, but he did not set a date. Lisa Drake gave us a clue about that. In a chat with Barclays autos analyst Brian Johnson, Ford’s COO said the company would already spend more on EVs than ICE cars by 2023. ... (continue reading...)

