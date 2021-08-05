Valentino Rossi has announced his retirement from MotoGP at the end of the 2021 season. The nine-time World Champion will end his quarter-century career in racing on two wheels. Rossi decided upon his retirement during the summer break, and he announced his decision during a special press conference held at the 2021 Grand Prix of Styria. The 42-year-... (continue reading...)Full Article
Italian Legend Valentino Rossi Announces MotoGP Retirement
