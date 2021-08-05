Italian Legend Valentino Rossi Announces MotoGP Retirement

Italian Legend Valentino Rossi Announces MotoGP Retirement

Valentino Rossi has announced his retirement from MotoGP at the end of the 2021 season. The nine-time World Champion will end his quarter-century career in racing on two wheels. Rossi decided upon his retirement during the summer break, and he announced his decision during a special press conference held at the 2021 Grand Prix of Styria. The 42-year-... (continue reading...)

