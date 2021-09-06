Verstappen storms to victory at 2021 Formula One Dutch Grand Prix

MotorAuthority

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen wowed his home crowd on Sunday by taking the win at the 2021 Formula One Dutch Grand Prix—the first Dutch round since 1985. Verstappen, who started the race at Circuit Zandvoort on pole, delivered a flawless drive to finish 20 seconds ahead of Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes driver made a...

