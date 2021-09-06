Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen wowed his home crowd on Sunday by taking the win at the 2021 Formula One Dutch Grand Prix—the first Dutch round since 1985. Verstappen, who started the race at Circuit Zandvoort on pole, delivered a flawless drive to finish 20 seconds ahead of Mercedes-Benz AMG's Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes driver made a...Full Article
Verstappen storms to victory at 2021 Formula One Dutch Grand Prix
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Grand Prix: Motor racing-Verstappen wins for the Netherlands
Jerusalem Post
Max Verstappen won his home Dutch Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday and took the Formula One championship lead in front of a..
-
Max Verstappen wins F1 Dutch GP
Autocar
-
Max Verstappen wins home Dutch Grand Prix in front of incredible sea of orange as he retakes lead from second-placed Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship
talkSPORT
-
Verstappen takes championship lead with Dutch Grand Prix win
Brisbane Times
-
Formula One: Max Verstappen wins home Dutch Grand Prix for Red Bull
Zee News
Advertisement
More coverage
Fernando Alonso: I am a more complete driver now
Autocar
The two-time Formula 1 world champion is more fired up – and even more capable – than ever, as Kris Culmer finds..