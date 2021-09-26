Lewis Hamilton takes his 100th Formula 1 win after dramatic Lando Norris collapse in rain-soaked Russian Grand Prix, to claim a two point lead over Max Verstappen
Lewis Hamilton has won his 100th Grand Prix in blockbuster fashion, stealing victory from Lando Norris in the closing stages as rain caused the most thrilling Formula One race Russia has ever seen. The seven-time World Champion became the sport's first ever centurion as a normally subdued Sochi Autodrom produced its greatest ever event.