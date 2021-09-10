The Italian Grand Prix on this weekend serves as round 14 of the 2021 Formula One World Championship, with the race once again taking place at the legendary circuit known as Monza (officially Autodromo Nazionale Monza). The circuit, located just outside of Milan, has been home to the Italian Grand Prix since 1950's inaugural F1 season, except in...Full Article
2021 Formula One Italian Grand Prix preview: Sprint race returns for qualifying
