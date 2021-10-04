Harley-Davidson Wolf Stands Proud Like the Wild Beast, Not as Fierce

Over in Japan, there is a very lucrative motorcycle custom shop that goes by the name of Bad Land. At the time of writing, its portfolio of customized Harley-Davidsons (this brand takes the center stage with Bad Land), comprises 149 converted Milwaukee bikes. The Wolf we have here is number 147. The full name of the build you see here is Wa-Wolf. Before putting on these proud new clothes, it was an FXDRS 114, the likes of which one no lon... (continue reading...)