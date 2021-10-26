The Curious Case of Tesla's $1 Trillion Market Cap: Even Elon Musk Doesn't Get It

Market analysts are still amazed that Tesla reached a market cap of $1 trillion after Hertz announced it would purchase 100,000 vehicles from the EV maker until the end of 2022. Not only them: even Elon Musk thought that strange, as he told an investor on Twitter. After Ross Gerber praised Tesla for a “huge move and super smart,” Musk said he did not get how the deal made valuation increase because... (continue reading...)