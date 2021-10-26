Market analysts are still amazed that Tesla reached a market cap of $1 trillion after Hertz announced it would purchase 100,000 vehicles from the EV maker until the end of 2022. Not only them: even Elon Musk thought that strange, as he told an investor on Twitter. After Ross Gerber praised Tesla for a “huge move and super smart,” Musk said he did not get how the deal made valuation increase because... (continue reading...)Full Article
The Curious Case of Tesla's $1 Trillion Market Cap: Even Elon Musk Doesn't Get It
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Tesla Smashes $1 Trillion in Market Cap, Says EV Revolution is Underway
autoevolution
As should be news to absolutely no one in the industry, Elon Musk, and my association Tesla, are filthy stinking rich. On Monday,..