Andretti Autosport Won’t Be Buying Alfa Romeo F1, Deal Killed by “Control Issues” Says CEO

A few weeks ago, word got out that Andretti Autosport was in talks to land a majority stake in the Sauber-owned Alfa Romeo F1 team and that an announcement was imminent. This would have made Andretti only the second U.S. team on the grid in Formula 1, possibly turning IndyCar driver Colton Herta into an F1 star. Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be, as Michael Andretti himself set the record straight during a recent announcement. Acco... (continue reading...)