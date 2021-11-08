Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen extended his lead in the 2021 Formula One World Championship on Sunday with a decisive win at the Mexico City Grand Prix, formerly the Mexican Grand Prix. Starting from the second row, Verstappen made a brilliant move on the outside going into Turn 1 to take over Mercedes-Benz AMG's Valtteri Bottas and Lewis...Full Article
Verstappen's brilliant start serves up win at 2021 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Verstappen wins in Mexico, extends lead in F1 title chase
Brisbane Times
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrated a dominant win in the Mexico City Grand Prix to surge 19 points clear of Lewis Hamilton in..