Round 21 of the 2021 Formula One World Championship takes place this weekend in Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia joins Qatar as a new location on the F1 calendar, and the inaugural round is this season's penultimate. The title fight is still very much alive even at this late stage, with Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen in the lead and chasing his first...Full Article
2021 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix preview: Title fight alive at penultimate round
MotorAuthority0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Racing lines: F1 season headed for dramatic climax
One of the best-ever title fights proves that this year is history in the making
Just eight points separate Max..
Autocar